Jim Caldwell says last play call by refs was correct. Won't get into much about it. Said they'll watch film today and make corrections and move on. Video by Michael Rothstein (1:02)

ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- Detroit Lions coach Jim Caldwell had no interest in complaining Monday about the overturned Golden Tate touchdown and consequent 10-second run-off that turned his team from winners to losers against the Atlanta Falcons.

Editor's Picks The NFL was right to reverse Golden Tate's touchdown and end the game The league made the right call in ruling that the wideout's knee was down before the ball crossed the plane of the goal line. And then the fun began.

Caldwell dismissed questions about whether or not there should have been more than 10 seconds on the clock when the play was stopped -- which would have given Detroit more time. Caldwell said there were eight seconds remaining on the clock.

"I think everybody can split hairs and look at it differently and all that kind of stuff," Caldwell said. "I like to deal with reality and the reality of it is it doesn't do any good to complain about it. Doesn't do any good to say maybe, perhaps. It's over and done with. We lost the game.

"They applied the rule as the rule stood correctly and that's it. End of story."

Caldwell said plays typically take four seconds to run -- the final play of the game started with 12 seconds left. He said the Lions had not specifically used a stopwatch to time the length of the final play, but that they have an idea of how long it should take because of clock management things the Lions work on.

After review, it was determined that Golden Tate's knee touched the ground before the ball crossed the plane of the goal line. AP Photo/Paul Sancya

He also declined to say why the Lions chose to run a play theoretically designed to have the first read be short of the end zone. Tate, the receiver on the play, appeared to be impeded on what seemed to be a timing route. Caldwell declined to say if the play had been completely clean if Tate was supposed to be in the end zone.

"Yeah, you know, there's a number of different things, reasons, why you could look back and say why and why you did not," Caldwell said. "I think that's what makes our sport interesting. What we did is what we did. It didn't work and that's it."

The officials initially ruled the play a Tate touchdown and upon review overturned it when Tate's left knee was shown to have hit the ground and Atlanta defensive back Brian Poole had been shown to touch him, marking him down. The overturned play, combined with the Lions having no timeouts, resulted in the 10-second run-off, ending the game and giving Atlanta a 30-26 win.

After the game, opinions of Lions players ranged from anger -- Cornelius Washington said the Lions "got hosed by the refs" -- to understanding the rule and the run-off.

"I remember growing up you guys always talked about a loser's limp, you know," Caldwell said. "To me, that's the next thing to it. You start complaining about stuff, this should have happened this way and you forget about that.

"You gotta do something about it rather than talk about it. I don't believe in excuses and all those kinds of things. They don't work. And they are not good for us. We just need to go back to work."