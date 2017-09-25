Bills coach Sean McDermott suggested that Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly will still be welcome on the team's sidelines after Kelly made critical comments about running back LeSean McCoy's protest during the national anthem Sunday. (0:31)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott suggested Monday that Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly will still be welcome on the team's sidelines after Kelly made critical comments earlier Monday about Bills running back LeSean McCoy's protest during the national anthem Sunday.

"Listen, Jim Kelly is one of the hallmarks of this organization," McDermott said. "He is an alumn of this organization, this football team. I don't at this point see that changing."

McDermott said he has not spoken to Kelly and has no plans to contact him. Bills players, including McCoy, have not yet publicly reacted to Kelly's comments Monday.

The former Bills quarterback, who still lives in the Buffalo area and is perhaps the team's most popular former player, said he lost respect for McCoy after the star running back stretched his legs as he kneeled during the national anthem before Sunday's win over the Denver Broncos.

"I like LeSean McCoy, don't get me wrong, but I totally, 100 percent I disagree with what he did," Kelly told radio station 97 Rock in Buffalo. "You want to kneel? Fine. But when you go and do what he did yesterday, that sort of bummed me out. And I lost a lot of respect for him. ... You want to kneel? That's your prerogative. I would never do that. I will always stand, thank the good Lord for everything I got. But when you disrespect the way he did and just go by his everyday duty in the national anthem being sung? Uh-uh. I won't go for that."

Kelly stood near the team on the sideline Sunday and typically is on the field before every Bills home game.

In an Instagram post Sunday night, Kelly called for the Bills to "STAND" and lock their arms in unity when the Bills travel to play the Atlanta Falcons next Sunday. Kelly also wrote that the only time he would kneel would be to pray.

Quarterback Tyrod Taylor, who stood during the anthem Sunday, said after the game his teammates have yet to decide whether to continue their protests next week. Taylor said he believed any protests must happen consistently in order to enact change in the country.

McDermott was not aware Monday of whether his team would demonstrate during the national anthem in Atlanta.

"That's really a question for them at this point," he said. "We are focused on the Atlanta Falcons, and what's going to happen this weekend is what's going to happen. I don't have a crystal ball, unfortunately. We got to make sure we're focused on the task at hand, and that's a football game and putting our best foot forward in Atlanta."