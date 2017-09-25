LOS ANGELES -- Rams defensive lineman Ethan Westbrooks was arrested over the weekend in Kern County, California, for allegedly possessing a handgun that was not registered to him, ESPN confirmed Monday.

Westbrooks was initially pulled over for speeding Friday night, and the officer found a handgun inside the vehicle that was loaded with 13 rounds of ammunition. Records later revealed that the handgun was reported stolen in 2009, according to records from the California Highway Patrol.

The Rams player was booked in Kern County Jail in Bakersfield, California, located roughly 115 miles north of Los Angeles, and later posted bail. He is currently with the Rams, who will practice in Thousand Oaks, California, on Monday afternoon.

Westbrooks, whose arrest was first reported by the Southern California News Group, was booked on five felony charges: receiving stolen property, carrying a loaded firearm, carrying a stolen loaded firearm, grand theft of a firearm and possessing a high-capacity magazine.

He has an arraignment scheduled for Oct. 5.

An undrafted free agent out of West Texas A&M, Westbrooks has spent the past four years with the Rams and has racked up five sacks while playing an increased role since the start of the 2015 season. The Rams recently extended Westbrooks' contract through 2018.

Westbrooks was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence in Sacramento, California, in March but was never charged.