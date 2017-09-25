New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. apparently has a different explanation the day after for his unsportsmanlike conduct penalty following a fourth-quarter touchdown catch against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Beckham pretended to walk like a dog after the score and simulated urinating on the field. He said after the game there were no regrets and didn't mention anything about a connection to President Donald Trump's recent comments about NFL players.
That changed on social media Monday afternoon.
If u seen that , I have to tip my hat to u for thinkin outside the box. #URRIGHTONPOINT impressed
— Odell Beckham Jr (@OBJ_3) September 25, 2017
Beckham provided a much different explanation after the 27-24 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
"I'm a dog, so I acted like a dog. I don't know if the rulebook said you can't hike your leg. He said I peed on somebody, so I was trying to find the imaginary ghost that I peed on. But I didn't see him," Beckham told reporters.
After scoring again late in the fourth quarter on a one-handed, acrobatic catch in the corner of the end zone, he raised his fist in the air to celebrate.
"Did it look like it [had meaning]?" he said. "OK. Well, if it looked like it, then it might have been something."
The Giants players were off on Monday and Beckham was not available for comment.