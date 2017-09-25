The Pittsburgh Steelers remained off the sideline during the national anthem, although offensive lineman Alejandro Villanueva stood in front of the tunnel. Members of the Chicago Bears locked arms in a show of solidarity on the sideline. (0:16)

Ben Roethlisberger wrote on his website Monday that he wished the Pittsburgh Steelers had handled their show of unity during the national anthem differently Sunday.

The Steelers, except for head coach Mike Tomlin, several assistant coaches and offensive tackle Alejandro Villanueva, a former Army Ranger, remained in the tunnel during the national anthem before their game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday in response to President Donald Trump's comments over the weekend.

Roethlisberger wrote that he "was unable to sleep last night" as the Steelers' method of protest weighed on him. He indicated he will be standing for the national anthem going forward.

"The idea was to be unified as a team when so much attention is paid to things dividing our country, but I wish we approached it differently. We did not want to appear divided on the sideline with some standing and some kneeling or sitting.

"As a team, it was not a protest of the flag or the Anthem. I personally don't believe the Anthem is ever the time to make any type of protest. For me, and many others on my team and around the league, it is a tribute to those who commit to serve and protect our country, current and past, especially the ones that made the ultimate sacrifice.

Alejandro Villanueva was the only Steelers player to appear outside the tunnel during the national anthem at Soldier Field on Sunday. AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

"I appreciate the unique diversity in my team and throughout the league and completely support the call for social change and the pursuit of true equality. Moving forward, I hope standing for the Anthem shows solidarity as a nation, that we stand united in respect for the people on the front lines protecting our freedom and keeping us safe. God bless those men and women."

At the Steelers facility on Monday, Roethlisberger further talked about his regret.

"I just felt like I wish that we would have been on the field. That's just my personal feeling on it. I'm entitled to that opinion. That's what's great about this country and what the troops are for. I wish we could have stood out there. What was important was being united as well, and that's what we showed," he said.

The quarterback said the Steelers will be on the field for the anthem going forward this season.

"Moving forward, we will be on the field. What we do while we're out there is yet to be determined. I know I want to be on the field, Cam [Heyward] wants to be on the field, and the guys in that locker room want to be on the field."

Roethlisberger was one of the first players out of the tunnel Sunday after the playing of the anthem.

Villanueva's presence outside the tunnel surprised many of the Steelers' players, a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Villanueva, the team's starting left tackle who served terms in Afghanistan, was a key figure in the team's protest planning because of his background. Players wanted to accommodate Villanueva, who expressed during their 30-minute session that he didn't want to be singled out, the source said. Moving the protest off the field entirely was a way to keep solidarity without isolating an individual.

Roethlisberger said Monday that the team's captains told Villanueva to meet them at the top of the tunnel, and on their way they stopped short when chaos from Bears fans in the tunnel blocked their view. When the anthem started, Villanueva was already out of the tunnel.

Heyward said the team's captains met with Villanueva and "he was shocked by the picture. ... He did tell me that. He never wants to feel like he's an outsider or the center of attention."