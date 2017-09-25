        <
          Source: Bucs LB Lavonte David has left ankle sprain, is week-to-week

          5:33 PM ET

          Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David has a medial left ankle sprain and will be week-to-week, a source told ESPN on Monday.

          David was carted off the field late in the fourth quarter of the Bucs' 34-17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. X-rays were negative for fractures and the initial diagnosis was a more serious high ankle sprain. However, an MRI and further testing revealed it to be a medial sprain.

          David, who will be in a walking boot for the next few days, had seven combined tackles Sunday, with a tackle for a loss and a quarterback hit. The Bucs were already without middle linebacker Kwon Alexander in Minnesota due to a hamstring injury.

          David, 27, was a first-team All-Pro in 2013 and played in the Pro Bowl after the 2015 season.

          The Buccaneers (1-1) will host the New York Giants on Sunday, Oct. 1.

