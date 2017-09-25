Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David has a medial left ankle sprain and will be "week-to-week," a source told ESPN Monday.

David was carted off the field late in the fourth quarter in the Bucs' 34-17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. X-rays were negative for any fractures and the initial diagnosis was a more serious high ankle sprain. However, an MRI and further testing revealed it to be a medial sprain.

David will be in a walking boot the next few days. The Bucs were already without Kwon Alexander in Minnesota due to a hamstring injury, making a position they'd previously had a lot of depth in much thinner.

A Pro Bowler in 2015, first team All-Pro in 2012 and second-team All-Pro in 2016, David had seven combined tackles Sunday, with a tackle for a loss and a quarterback hit.