The Baltimore Ravens won't be volunteering to play in London again if coach John Harbaugh has any say about it.

"To be honest with you -- and maybe I'll get into trouble for saying this -- don't plan on going over there any time soon to play again," Harbaugh said Monday, a day after Baltimore's 44-7 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the franchise's first overseas game. "So, somebody else can have that job."

Before this season, the Ravens were one of eight teams not to play a regular-season game outside the United States.

Harbaugh acknowledged that the Jaguars, who have won three straight years in London, have a better understanding than the Ravens in the logistics of playing there. He believes that there are some logistics that he would've wanted handled differently.

The Ravens stayed at a hotel that was 45 minutes outside of London and practiced for two days at a facility of a local rugby team.

"There were some certain things that came up that you look at it and you go, 'That wasn't ideal,'" Harbaugh said. "But we really had no way of knowing that. Some things we have no control over. We have no control where we stay, how far the bus ride is, how long it takes to get to the stadium. What impact it had are things we look at."

The Ravens' 37-point loss matched the largest margin of defeat in the franchise's 21-year history. Baltimore allowed points on five of the six drives in the first half, and the Ravens didn't get a first down until four minutes before halftime.

What impressed Harbaugh about the trip was the fan support. He estimated that there were 20,000 people from Baltimore in the stands at Wembley Stadium.

"They were loud, and they were into it," Harbaugh said. "I'm just more disappointed than anything that we didn't give them what they deserved -- a good performance. We weren't able to do that. We let our fans down. We let each other down."