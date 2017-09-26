GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Carson Palmer made his history look pretty Monday night.

The quarterback threw his 100th touchdown with the Arizona Cardinals on a perfectly thrown 15-yard pass to receiver Larry Fitzgerald in the third quarter against the Dallas Cowboys, making him one of four players to throw at least 100 touchdowns with two different teams.

The other three were Kurt Warner (Rams and Cardinals), Fran Tarkenton (Giants and Vikings) and Peyton Manning (Colts and Broncos).

Palmer threw his 99th touchdown with the Cardinals in the first quarter on a 25-yard pass to Jaron Brown.

Palmer threw 154 touchdowns in eight seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals.