KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Chiefs signed rookie kicker Harrison Butker off the practice squad of the Carolina Panthers on Tuesday after placing Cairo Santos on the injured reserve list.

Santos missed much of training camp and the preseason with a groin injury but returned in time for the start of the regular season.

The Los Angeles Chargers were penalized for roughing the kicker against Chiefs and Santos on his 51-yard field goal that went wide left in Sunday's game. But Santos was able to finish the game. He made a 34-yard field goal later on the same drive and also went on to kick off twice more and make a point after touchdown.

Butker was the Panthers' seventh-round draft pick from Georgia Tech. He made both of his field goal attempts in the preseason, each from beyond 40 yards. He was also 4-for-4 on extra points.

Santos, 25, is 3-for-3 in field goal attempts this season and has made all 12 of his extra-point attempts.