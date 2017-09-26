Odell Beckham Jr. celebrates in two distinct ways after scoring a pair of touchdowns and reiterates he will continue to try to spark the team. (1:24)

New York Giants co-owner John Mara said Tuesday that he isn't happy about Odell Beckham Jr.'s touchdown celebration in which he simulated a dog urinating and said the team would deal with the matter "internally."

Mara made his comments in an email to the New York Post.

He wrote: "I do not want to get into a discussion about this, but I will say that I am very unhappy with Odell's behavior on Sunday and we intend to deal with it internally."

On Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles, after his scoring his first touchdown of the season, Beckham pretended to walk like a dog after the score and simulated urinating on the field. He said after the Giants' 27-24 loss that he had no regrets.

"I'm a dog, so I acted like a dog. I don't know if the rulebook said you can't hike your leg. He said I peed on somebody, so I was trying to find the imaginary ghost that I peed on. But I didn't see him," Beckham told reporters.

On Monday, however, he changed his explanation. Responding to a fan on Twitter who asked if the celebration was related to President Donald Trump's recent comments, Beckham wrote:

If u seen that , I have to tip my hat to u for thinkin outside the box. #URRIGHTONPOINT impressed — Odell Beckham Jr (@OBJ_3) September 25, 2017

Giants coach Ben McAdoo wasn't interested in discussing the celebration on Monday other than expressing his displeasure that it cost the Giants yardage on the ensuing kickoff.

Eagles coach Doug Pederson called Beckham's celebration "unfortunate" and said it was something his team would "file away" for later. The Giants and Eagles are scheduled to meet again on Sunday, Dec. 17.