Former NFL and Alabama running back Trent Richardson has signed by the Saskatchewan Roughriders of the Canadian Football League, the team announced.

Richardson played for the Cleveland Browns and Indianapolis Colts during his three seasons in the NFL from 2012 to 2014. He was selected 3rd overall in the 2012 NFL draft by the Browns.

For his career, Richardson rushed for 2,032 yards with 17 rushing touchdowns. He also had 912 yards receiving with two touchdowns.

Richardson was a star Alabama and finished third in voting for the 2011 Heisman Trophy that was won by Baylor's Robert Griffin III.

At Alabama, Richardson ran for 3,130 yards in three seasons with 35 touchdowns. He also had 730 receiving yards with 7 touchdowns.

Richardson was arrested in February on a misdemeanor domestic violence charge in Alabama but he told AL.com in March that he would never strike a female.