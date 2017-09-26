The Broward County (Florida) State Attorney's Office on Tuesday declined to file charges against Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry in relation to an alleged domestic violence incident in March.

"I am very thankful that this matter is over and my family and I can put this behind us now," the wide receiver said in a statement. "I greatly respect and appreciate the Broward County State Attorney's Office for their hard work and thorough investigation into this matter and I am thankful that they were able to come to a conclusion that reaffirms the true facts that no crime was committed.

Editor's Picks Fins' Timmons reinstated, set to play Sunday The Dolphins have reinstated linebacker Lawrence Timmons, and he will play Sunday against the Saints.

"My daughter's mother and I will continue to co-parent to raise our child in a happy and healthy environment. I would like to thank my family and friends for their continued support throughout this process."

Landry's girlfriend, Estrella Cerqueira, released a statement in early August via a publicist to NFL Network, saying that she had a vocal disagreement with Landry in March and that police were called, although she did not call them.

Cerqueira also said in the statement that "there were no criminal charges" and that she "was not in any way physically harmed."

The Dolphins' front office notified the NFL when it became aware of the investigation this spring, ESPN reported previously. Landry was up front with the team, as far as it knows, as soon as the altercation occurred.