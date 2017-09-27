PITTSBURGH -- Asked what needs to happen for the Pittsburgh Steelers' offense to improve, Ben Roethlisberger was blunt.

"The quarterback needs to play better," he said.

The Steelers (2-1) are reeling on offense -- at least by their standards -- heading into a crucial divisional matchup with the Baltimore Ravens. The offense is averaging 302.3 yards per game -- well below the pace of 393 yards per game over the previous three years -- and has failed to score more than 20 points in any of the first three games.

Roethlisberger, who was 22 for 39 for 235 yards Sunday in Chicago, has had enough.

"I didn't play well enough to win. We lost the game because of me, because I didn't play well enough," Roethlisberger said. "It's not on anyone else. That's how I felt, that's what you've got to do is you've got to own it. And I'll own it.

"If I play better in that game, I feel we win the game. If I play better in the first two weeks, then we're going to score more points and have a productive offense and we don't have to answer questions about why our offense isn't where it is."

Antonio Brown leads the league with 354 receiving yards, which is almost as many as the rest of the team (387). Martavis Bryant has not surpassed the 30-yard mark in either of the Steelers' two road games.

Roethlisberger said he plans to make a concerted effort to spread the ball around more, beginning with Sunday's game against the Ravens.

"Sometimes there are guys that might be open where I quickly go to AB," Roethlisberger said. "I need to reel myself in and just take what the defense gives us, give us the best play possible, not just the best guy possible. ... It's not about a No. 3 or establishing guys. We're going to rotate guys in. We have enough weapons that we can do that. I just need to be better at getting guys involved."

The Ravens typically don't help the Steelers gain confidence. Pittsburgh's offense has averaged 12.3 points per game a M&T Bank Stadium, all losses. Roethlisberger has one touchdown pass or less in nine of his last 11 road games.

Asked about recent road woes, Roethlisberger cited being "just off" last week.

Roethlisberger also hopes the running game gets going. Le'Veon Bell doesn't have a run longer than 15 yards through three games, and the Steelers want a balanced attack.

"We need to stay true to our game plan throughout the game," Roethlisberger said.