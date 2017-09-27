DAVIE, Fla. -- Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase says it's possible linebacker Lawrence Timmons plays this week against the New Orleans Saints.

Gase has been mostly mum when explaining the bizarre situation of Timmons, who had been suspended after he went AWOL a day before the team's opener in Week 2 against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Dolphins' Week 1 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was postponed until later in the season because of Hurricane Irma.

The Dolphins located Timmons before the game against the Chargers but made him inactive, snapping his streak of 101 consecutive starts. Timmons wrapped up his one-game suspension this week and rejoined the team Wednesday in preparation for Sunday's game.

Lawrence Timmons has yet to play in a regular-season game for the Dolphins. Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports

"To the fans of the Miami Dolphins and to everyone, I'm happy to be back here," Timmons said. "Sorry to the organization. I'm just happy to be a Miami Dolphin. I just want to play football and do the best I can."

When asked what happened, Timmons repeated, "I'm just happy to be here."

"I talked to my coach," Timmons said when asked what steps needed to be taken to re-earn the team's trust. "I talked to him and I'm keeping it in house. I'm just happy to be here."

"We worked through a couple of things," Gase said. "L.T. handled the business he needed to handle and I'm glad he's back."

"I think Adam said it a couple of weeks ago, it's not a lot of rules here: Play hard and be on time," Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler said. "L.T. knows that. He's going to come in here and do everything they ask him to do.

"He's back, we're happy to have him back. I think we just expect him to fall in line like everybody else."

The Dolphins (1-1) travel to London to face New Orleans (1-2) in an important game for Miami, which suffered a 20-6 loss to the underdog New York Jets last week.

According to Gase, he's confident Timmons is ready to contribute.

"I felt good about where we were at with him," Gase said.