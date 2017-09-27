DAVIE, Fla. -- Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase says it's possible linebacker Lawrence Timmons plays this week against the New Orleans Saints.

Gase has been mostly mum when explaining the bizarre situation of Timmons, who went AWOL from the team on Sept. 16.

Lawrence Timmons has yet to play in a regular-season game for the Dolphins. Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports

Timmons wrapped up his suspension, which lasted one game, this week and rejoined the team Wednesday in preparation for Sunday's game.

"We worked through a couple of things," Gase said. "L.T. handled the business he needed to handle and I'm glad he's back."

The Dolphins (1-1) travel to London to face New Orleans (1-2), an important game for Miami, which suffered a 20-6 loss to the underdog New York Jets last week.

According to Gase, he's confident Timmons is ready to contribute.

"I felt good about where we were at with him," Gase said.