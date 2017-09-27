INDIANAPOLIS -- Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck will not practice this week, coach Chuck Pagano said Wednesday.

"He's still a week away from as far as his throwing progression and things like that," Pagano said. "We'll keep him out of practice this week and hopefully integrate back in next week."

Pagano said Monday that Luck was progressing well in his right shoulder rehabilitation and that he "might be able to start some practice this week," without offering any guarantees. The earliest that Luck, who had right shoulder surgery in January, will practice is on Oct. 4 because the Colts will not practice on Oct. 2 after arriving back from Seattle early that morning.

"He's doing great; there was no setback," Pagano said. "Nothing changed. We were hopeful; it didn't work out."

The Colts will have a better timetable on when Luck will play in his first regular-season game since Week 17 of last season once he begins practicing.