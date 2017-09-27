Justin Timberlake is finalizing a deal to be the halftime performer at this season's Super Bowl, according to US Weekly.

The 36-year-old would be making a return appearance at the Super Bowl, which will be held Feb. 4 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

Timberlake already has a moment in Super Bowl halftime history for the part he played in the notorious "Wardrobe Malfunction."

He was performing "Rock Your Body" with Janet Jackson in 2004 when he accidentally pulled part of her costume off, revealing one of her breasts.

That caused the FCC to require that halftime shows air on a 5-second delay.

The NFL told the Minneapolis Star-Tribune that no decisions had been made on a performer.

"We know that we will put on a spectacular show," spokesman Brian McCarthy said. "When it is time to announce her name we will do it. Or his name. Or their names."