HOUSTON -- Texans rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson donated his first game check to three women who work in the NRG Stadium cafeteria and who were especially affected by the flooding from Hurricane Harvey.

"For what you all do for us every day and never complain, I really appreciate you all, so I wanted to give my first game check to y'all to help y'all out in some type of way," Watson told the woman in a video shared by the Texans. "Here you guys go."

Watson, who has a base salary of $465,000, donated a check for $27,353.

He walked into the cafeteria with envelopes wrapped in ribbon and said, "Hopefully, that's good and that can get you back on your feet. And anything else y'all need, I'm always here to help."

Watson has been on the receiving end of a similar kindness in the past, as he and his family were once recipients of a house built by Habitat for Humanity.