WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump said NFL team owners are "afraid of their players," and he's still calling for action against those who kneel during the national anthem to protest racial injustice.

Trump said he began criticizing the players because he has "so many friends that are owners." He adds: "I think they are afraid of their players, if you want to know the truth, and I think it's disgraceful."

The president spoke in an interview that aired Thursday on "Fox and Friends." It was taped on Wednesday. He said "most people agree" with him.

"They have rules for everything," Trump said. "You can't dance in the end zone. You can't wear pink socks relative to breast cancer. They have rules for everything. Why aren't they honoring this country by enforcing a rule that's been in existence for a long time?"

The NFL relaxed its rules this season to allow greater freedom for players to celebrate touchdowns, as long as the actions aren't viewed as taunting an opponent.

The NFL does not have a rule that requires players to stand during the anthem. Teams must be on the field 10 minutes before kickoff, though the NFL said there would be no discipline for teams that weren't on the field last weekend.

"The stadiums are losing; there are a lot of empty seats. I couldn't even believe it," Trump said.

Trump has spent days attacking players who kneel during the anthem, but he said Thursday that his remarks are not a distraction. The attacks, which started Friday, drew criticism from NFL players and commissioner Roger Goodell.

Responding to Trump, hundreds more players have been sitting, kneeling, locking arms or remaining in locker rooms during the anthem.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.