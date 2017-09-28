BEREA, Ohio -- Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett returned to the practice field Thursday for the first time since he was sidelined by a high ankle sprain on Sept. 6.

Coach Hue Jackson could not say if he expected Garrett to play Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.

"We'll continue to evaluate and see where he is and kind of go from there," Jackson said. "But it was good to have him back out there."

Jackson said Garrett ran around and "looked good." He also took part in team drills, a positive sign. He was officially listed as limited practice.

"I want to make sure that we cross all the t's and dot all the i's and talk to the medical staff about what the expectation is of him and what we're going to do," Jackson said. "He's a huge piece of our organization, our future, so we want to be cautious but smart as we go through it."

Jackson added: "I want to see what the pain tolerance is, if there is still pain, exactly how he feels. Watch the tape and make sure the practice is what I thought it was for him. Then get with our medical staff, as I just said, and go from there."

On Wednesday, Jackson said that if Garrett played he might be on the field for the entire game.

The Browns would welcome Garrett's pass rush ability -- they have just six sacks in the first three games -- but have to balance his long-term health against rushing him back.

"I think we're getting closer, like I said before, than we are further away," Jackson said.

Garrett was first overall pick in the 2017 draft. He was injured in practice the week before the season opener when a teammate fell on his right leg.