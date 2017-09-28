CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Carolina Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin will start on Sunday at New England barring a setback with his left knee, coach Ron Rivera said on Thursday.

Benjamin was listed as a full participant in Thursday's practice after spending Wednesday working with the trainer.

"Did a nice job of moving around,'' coach Ron Rivera said. "Looked good out there. He really did.''

Kelvin Benjamin's leg twisted under him when he was tackled from behind on Sunday. AP Photo/Bob Leverone

Benjamin went down awkwardly in the second quarter of Sunday's 34-13 loss to New Orleans when tackled from behind after a short catch over the middle.

The left knee that suffered a season-ending ACL tear during the 2015 training camp twisted under the defender and forced the 6-foot-5 receiver to sit the remainder of the game.

An MRI showed no structural damage, and Benjamin has been working with trainers until Thursday.

Benjamin has nine catches for 110 yards in the first three games. His presence will help a struggling offense already missing tight end Greg Olsen (broken foot) for eight weeks.

The Panthers rank 29th in scoring with 15 points a game. They have scored only one touchdown in the last nine quarters.

Pro Bowl center Ryan Kalil (neck) continued to be a no-show at practice, leaving the starting role to Tyler Larsen. Pro Bowl outside linebacker Thomas Davis (ribs) did not participate in practice. Rivera said Davis' status for the Patriots will be re-evaluated on Friday.