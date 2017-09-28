EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Several prominent NFL owners, commissioner Roger Goodell and a handful of players were among the 20-30 people at a meeting Tuesday night in New York City to discuss players kneeling during the national anthem and other relevant subjects facing the league.

The meeting focused on what the league was going to do moving forward and how to approach player protests, according to New York Giants linebacker and defensive captain Jonathan Casillas, who attended the meeting in Manhattan.

It came after a weekend in which players knelt, locked arms and even didn't come out of the locker room for the anthem. The strong response was in large part a response to President Donald Trump's recent comments about the league and players who didn't stand for the anthem.

"You got to see opinions from the owners and from the players as well," Casillas said. "Stuff like that is very good, very proactive. Thank Trump for saying what he said because without him saying that, (1) the whole league wouldn't have been so collectively together, (2) we would've never had a meeting."

Editor's Picks Trump: NFL owners 'afraid of their players' President Donald Trump, in a "Fox and Friends" interview, kept after the NFL, saying that owners are "afraid of their players" and that "it's disgraceful."

Among those who attended Tuesday night's meeting were Giants owner John Mara, New England's Robert Kraft, Pittsburgh's Art Rooney II, Jacksonville's Shad Khan, Miami's Stephen Ross, Philadelphia's Jeffrey Lurie and Cleveland's Jimmy and Dee Haslem. Players included Casillas, Jason and Devin McCourty, Matthew Slater and Cleveland's Christian Kirksey, among others.

"I think it was a very unique opportunity, obviously for the players. But I think [for] both sides. It rarely ever happens," New England's Devin McCourty said. "To me, it was great to take away perspective to see both sides. I thought it was cool just to be open -- they were very open, we were very open with the feelings and how everything kind of went down, and how we felt as players. I think it was just a great situation and opportunity that we could all sit there and just talk, and throw everything out there. I think both sides got to walk away with an understanding of how each other felt,"

McCourty said it wasn't a negotiation, but "a big dialogue," which was "what a lot of guys have been trying to start."

"I think it was obviously a step in the right direction as far as being able to talk and have dialogue about different issues and different topics. I thought that was good," he said.

Casillas considered the talks of the two-hour session productive. He said there were not any concrete decisions made. Instead, he said, it was an opportunity to exchange opinions in an open-table format.

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said the gathering was one of many conversations this week within the NFL.

"The commissioner believed with all the owners here for committee meetings it was important to bring in some players and hear directly from them," McCarthy said in responding to an email from The Associated Press. "While the conversations will remain private, they were very informative and instructive."

Casillas came away with the impression that the kneeling might not be ideal and that the community service and civic engagement of many NFL players should instead be the focus.

"I know the owners for sure don't want us kneeling, not because of what the message is," Casillas said. "It's what the message is getting across. People have been totally misconstruing the kneeling thing, from the beginning, from when [former 49ers quarterback Colin] Kaepernick did it in the beginning. Everyone is talking about the players disrespecting the flag. It's never been written and it's never been said anything about kneeling down is disrespecting the flag."

Casillas said kneeling is meant to protest social injustices against minorities across the country. It was never supposed to be about the flag, he said.

"The kneeling has kind of got blown out of proportion," he said. "This week was a show of solidarity throughout the league with owners and players against what the president said about this great league that we're in."

Casillas was not one of three Giants players who knelt during the anthem before Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles. The entire team locked arms, but safety Landon Collins, Damon Harrison and Olivier Vernon were the first Giants players to kneel.

Collins said he and the team haven't decided how they will handle this week. The Giants play Sunday afternoon at Tampa Bay.

But a group of team leaders met with Mara on Wednesday evening.

"We discussed moving forward about the whole kneeling situation and basically John Mara told us -- and I was sitting next to him side-by-side at Tuesday's meeting so I knew where he was coming from -- and he basically said he can't ask us to do anything really," Casillas said. "He just requests that we stand. If he had any request that would be a request of his, but if anyone here, if anyone in the locker room feels like they want to kneel or feel that they have to kneel, he would be supportive of anybody that decides to do that."

Collins added that the Giants will likely decide how to approach this week at their Saturday evening meeting.

"We haven't decided yet," Collins said. "He asked us not to take a knee, but if you feel like you need to, if you want to, he's still going to back us up. That's a plus but we're going to figure out as a team how to do it each and every week."

ESPN's Mike Reiss and The Associated Press contributed to this report.