Herm Edwards says Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford 'plays good in big moments' and that will help the Lions against the Vikings. (1:00)

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. -- The Minnesota Vikings will be without quarterback Sam Bradford for a third straight week when they open up NFC North play against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer ruled Bradford out on Thursday afternoon. The quarterback, who sustained a noncontact injury to his left knee against the New Orleans Saints in Week 1, hasn't practiced since Sept. 21.

Editor's Picks Receiving game ball a top career moment for Case Keenum QB Case Keenum says he's moved on to Detroit, but he admits that being recognized by his teammates after Sunday's win was something special.

NFL evaluators make picks on Week 4's best games We gathered a panel of NFL execs to break down the five biggest games in Week 4. Who wins Steelers-Ravens, Titans-Texans, Lions-Vikings, Raiders-Broncos and Giants-Buccaneers? 1 Related

"He's feeling better. He's just not ready to play," Zimmer said.

Veteran backup Case Keenum will start again in Bradford's place. Keenum threw for a career-high 369 yards in a 34-17 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 and owns a 1-1 record against the Lions as a starter. He threw for 321 yards with three touchdowns and an interception in a Los Angeles Rams loss to the Lions last season.

Bradford missed practice on Friday to travel to Florida to seek a second opinion from orthopedic specialist Dr. James Andrews. Sources confirmed to ESPN that tests revealed no structural damage in Bradford's knee, thus not requiring surgery.

Zimmer has listed Bradford as day to day throughout the week but remains uncertain as to when he'll know whether the quarterback has turned the corner.

"It's only been not even a week, five days or something, since he went down and saw the doctor," Zimmer said.