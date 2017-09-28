LONDON -- Fullback John Kuhn was put on injured reserve Thursday after suffering a biceps injury in Wednesday's practice in London. The extent of Kuhn's injury was not immediately known, so it's unclear if he has a chance to return later this year.

Kuhn, 35, is in his second season with the Saints after spending most of his standout 12-year career with the Green Bay Packers. He has bounced on and off the roster this year, though, and did not play in last Sunday's 34-13 win over the Carolina Panthers when the Saints decided they didn't need a fullback. Backup tight ends Josh Hill and Michael Hoomanawanui sometimes serve that role for them.

Kuhn had only 18 carries for 37 yards for the Saints last year, but he scored four touchdowns on those carries. He also caught 16 passes for 70 yards and a TD.

Before that, Kuhn went to three Pro Bowls in nine years with the Packers, scoring a total of 30 touchdowns, including the playoffs. He began his career as an undrafted free agent with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2005 out of Shippensburg University.

Receiver Willie Snead took Kuhn's place on the roster after he was officially removed from the commissioner's exempt list following his three-game suspension. The exemption was granted through Thursday afternoon.

Snead's role for Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins remains unclear since he was working off to the side during the portions of practice open to the media on Wednesday and Thursday.

It's unclear if Snead participated in any full-team drills during the closed portions of practice. He was not listed on the Saints' practice participation report, but that could be because he was not officially on the roster yet. Snead's participation will have to be listed Friday.

Meanwhile, Saints running back Adrian Peterson was absent from Thursday's practice, with the Saints listing him as getting a "rest" day. Peterson told ESPN NFL Insider Josina Anderson, "I'm good" and said he expects to practice fully Friday.