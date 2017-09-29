GREEN BAY, Wis. -- A loud ovation and chants of "USA, USA" rang out before the national anthem Thursday night at Lambeau Field, where players and staff from both the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears linked arms as country singer Tyler Farr sang "The Star-Spangled Banner."

However, it appeared only small groups of fans joined in linking arms in the stands, as the Packers players had hoped all fans would.

There was an increased security presence on the field, including armed guards near the benches. One sign behind the Packers bench read: "Shame on the NFL. Vets stand for the flag."

The Bears joined the Packers in locking arms during the anthem. Chicago decided last week before its home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers that all Bears players would link arms in a sign of solidarity.

This game came four days after most of the Packers players -- except for tight ends Martellus Bennett and Lance Kendricks along with cornerback Kevin King, who all sat on the bench -- and staff on the sideline stood with arms linked during the national anthem before their game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Bennett, however, was one of the driving forces behind the statement the Packers players issued Tuesday after quarterback Aaron Rodgers said they planned to ask fans in the stands to join them in linking arms.

On the eve of the game, Bennett said he wasn't concerned about what the reaction would be.

"It really doesn't matter, but it comes down to being unified within," Bennett said. "If we can show the form of unification like we said -- this is one of the most diverse workplaces in the world, we've got guys from all different types of background, and if we can come together and be unified for one goal, which in this metaphor that common goal is a Super Bowl or winning games, the Super Bowl in life is one where everyone can live in harmony, peace and everything could be unified, so we're a walking testimony that it can be done, that you can work with people who aren't like you, from different backgrounds, and reach a common goal if everybody wants the same thing.

"I think change starts to happen when conversations start to happen. That's part of change. Because people are going to avoid the conversation, so I think without the conversation, change isn't going to happen. So maybe the first part of change is having conversations."

Since the preseason, Rodgers has been leaving free tickets for fans at various locations around Green Bay and even on the road, but on Thursday, he posted on Twitter:

To those waiting on the #rodgerstickethunt, I gave my tickets this week to police officers from the Green Bay Area. Enjoy the game! # — Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) September 28, 2017

