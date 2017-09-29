Packers receiver Davante Adams catches a pass and keeps fighting for yards, but is hit late and up high by Bears linebacker Danny Trevathan. Trevathan was flagged and Adams was carted off. (0:30)

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Packers wide receiver Davante Adams was back home Friday after being taken to a hospital following a helmet hit during Thursday night's win over the Chicago Bears.

Adams offered an update on his status on Twitter:

At home feeling great. Appreciate the prayers🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Davante Adams (@tae15adams) September 29, 2017

The Packers were upset by the hit on Adams from Bears linebacker Danny Trevathan in the third quarter of their 35-14 win at Lambeau Field.

Adams had to be taken off the field on a gurney after being motionless immediately following Trevathan's helmet-to-helmet contact at the end of an 8-yard reception. Packers cornerback Davon House called the hit "disgusting" after he watched a replay in the locker room.

The hit was so hard that it sent Adams' mouthpiece flying into the air, and wide receivers Randall Cobb and Jordy Nelson immediately motioned to the sideline for help.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, among others, voiced his displeasure over both the hit and Trevathan's reaction.

"I don't like anybody celebrating when a guy gets carted off the field," Rodgers said. "That's kind of the message I was conveying to them."

Trevathan received a 15-yard unnecessary roughness penalty but was not ejected. An NFL spokesman told ESPN that the play is being reviewed for possible further discipline.

The Packers announced during the game that Adams was conscious and had feeling in all his extremities but was being taken via ambulance to be checked for head and neck injuries and a possible concussion.

"The news I was given on Davante is so far everything looks positive," Packers coach Mike McCarthy said after the game. "He's already giving them a hard time at the hospital to get out of there, so that's a great sign."

Adams' injury was one of several suffered by Packers players during Thursday's win. Running back Jamaal Williams left with a knee injury, but a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter that MRI results came back negative and that he has a muscular injury only. Williams could miss the game Oct. 8 against the Dallas Cowboys but no others, the source said.

McCarthy is scheduled to meet with reporters later Friday.