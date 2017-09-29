OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Defensive tackle Brandon Williams has been ruled out with a foot injury, meaning the Baltimore Ravens will be without two starting defensive linemen for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Ravens were already without defensive end Brent Urban, who suffered a season-ending foot injury last game.

Williams, who is considered one of the NFL's top interior linemen, missed his first game of the season last week, and he did not practice this week.

"He's progressing well. He's not going to be able to play this week," coach John Harbaugh said. "I think when you see him practicing, you'll know that he's either close to getting back or back. That's where it's at right now. It's not going to be half the season or anything like that. It's a matter of weeks when he got hurt. I'll have my fingers crossed in the upcoming week or two."

The Ravens will be short-handed for Sunday's matchup with Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell. In seven games, Bell has run for an average of 75.4 yards and has scored three touchdowns.