LONDON -- New Orleans Saints safety Kenny Vaccaro said he has already experienced repercussions in the community from sitting during the national anthem last week.

Vaccaro told the New Orleans Advocate that he had planned to grow his charitable Kenny Vaccaro Foundation this year, but he had to put the agenda on hold after half the members dropped him for sitting in the anthem.

Earlier this week, a Mardi Gras krewe in Slidell, La., announced that it had rescinded its offer for Vaccaro and Saints defensive end Alex Okafor to serve as grand marshals in its parade.

Vaccaro is concerned that such protests could affect NFL players' job security, as well, citing Colin Kaepernick as an example.

"You understand what happened with Kaepernick?" Vaccaro told The Advocate. "There are guys out there that he's clearly better than. Not even a third-stringer? He's not playing. We're risking everything. I'm going to be a free agent next year. If I continue kneeling or whatever, and I start getting out in the community more and doing all of that, how will it affect my family? At that moment, it was bigger than football. It's about progress, change."

Vaccaro has been one of the Saints' most outspoken supporters of Kaepernick's outcry against racial inequality and injustice. Vaccaro did, however, say Friday that he is good with the Saints' plan to kneel together as a team before the national anthem on Sunday, then stand together during the anthem.

"I think it's a good combination of showing unity and also paying tribute to the actual reason why everybody's taking a knee. It has nothing to do with disrespecting the flag, disrespecting the military," Vaccaro said. "It's gonna be good. It's gonna be nice."

Saints quarterback Drew Brees has been outspoken in his belief that players shouldn't use the national anthem as a method of protest.

He also disagreed with President Donald Trump's incendiary comments toward protesting players last week and said, "I don't blame the guys for feeling like they needed to do something as a reaction. ...Unfortunately I think he put all athletes, all black athletes, minority athletes, he put 'em in a corner and forced them to take action."

Saints players got together this week to discuss their plans for a unified approach to the anthem -- and coach Sean Payton said ownership was not involved in the decision.

Brees announced the plans on Twitter to kneel, then stand, "as a way to show respect to all."

However, that decision drew criticism from former NFL player Arian Foster, among others, on social media.

just don't kneel at all. you're diluting it with this subservient bs https://t.co/bqtSAsEoxd — feeno (@ArianFoster) September 29, 2017

The Saints have also been criticized this week by some Louisiana lawmakers, who called for state funding to be pulled from the team.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said he did not believe the state has that ability. However, Edwards did say that he personally disagrees with kneeling during the anthem and believes "there are more effective ways to go about it."

Saints and New Orleans Pelicans owner Tom Benson said he has talked with Edwards about ways they can affect positive change in a statement released on Friday afternoon.

Benson, who is a former Naval officer, said, "There are few things that are more important to me than the honor that I feel we must bestow upon our military men and women -- the honor we must show our flag -- and standing at attention for our flag and our national anthem is a powerful symbol we must respect."

But Benson said he has also met many players, coaches and staff from "seemingly every background possible" during his years as an owner. And, "As this week has demonstrated, there are very sensitive, difficult and emotional matters affecting this country. Now more than ever we must find solutions that unite and don't divide us."

"Today, Drew Brees and team leadership stated that our team will stand for the national anthem," Benson said in the statement. "Regarding the issues of social injustice, I stand ready to offer our organizations, our players, and our community meaningful support and resources to move from protest to solution. ...

"With my heart, I respect everyone's very honest and sincere opinions that I have heard personally on this subject all week. We are committed to work with our players and our community to be unified to create positive change for all citizens.

"Along the way, when presented the opportunity -- I offer that we all thank a military man or woman and honor our flag and anthem - it is that freedom that is allowing us this discussion today. We should and must use this most powerful of platforms to help heal."