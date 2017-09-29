Police said Friday they found "no evidence" that officers used excessive force in detaining Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett during an August incident in Las Vegas and that they had reasonable suspicion to make the stop.

Bennett has accused police officers of racial profiling, saying they pointed guns at him and used excessive force in the incident, which occurred outside a nightclub after the Floyd Mayweather Jr.-Conor McGregor fight on August 26.

The body camera of the officer who initially detained Bennett was not turned on. Sheriff Joe Lombardo said Friday that police sorted through 861 videos, including from body cameras from other officers and hotel security cameras, and found that 193 were pertinent to the investigation. From there, they pieced together a timeline of the incident and played video for the media at a news conference. They said Bennett's detainment lasted approximately 10 minutes, seven of which were spent in a police car.

The video shown by police showed officers searching for a "BMA" (black male adult) and showed an officer with his weapon drawn over Bennett on the sidewalk. Bennett was handcuffed, moved to a police vehicle and spoken to by another officer, who told Bennett that police were looking for an active shooter. After an exchange with police that lasted a few minutes, police took the handcuffs off Bennett and he was told he could leave. Bennett shook one of the officer's hands and walked away.

Lombardo said the internal investigation showed that the officers behaved "appropriately and professionally" and that "the incident was not about race." He said two other individuals were also detained in a similar manner, one black and one Hispanic.

Bennett told reporters earlier this month that the incident was "a traumatic experience for me and my family" and he was considering filing a civil rights lawsuit.

Bennett first gave his side of the incident on Twitter earlier this month. He said that officers pointed guns at him "for doing nothing more than simply being a black man in the wrong place at the wrong time" and ordered him to lie down on the ground.

Bennett wrote that one officer, with his gun drawn, warned him that he would "blow my f---ing head off" if he moved. Another officer jammed his knee into Bennett's back and handcuffed him, according to Bennett.

"The Officers' excessive use of force was unbearable," Bennett wrote. "I felt helpless as I lay there on the ground handcuffed facing the real-life threat of being killed. All I could think of was 'I'm going to die for no other reason than I am black and my skin color is somehow a threat.'"

Bennett wrote that he was placed in a police car before officers confirmed his identity, realized he was not a suspect and released him "without any legitimate justification for the Officers' abusive conduct."