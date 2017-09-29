TEMPE, Ariz. -- The Cardinals' offensive line took another blow Friday when coach Bruce Arians announced that left guard Mike Iupati will "probably" need surgery to repair an injured right elbow, meaning he will likely be placed on injured reserve.

Iupati has a bone spur in his right elbow that's been cutting his tendon, Arians said. Iupati tried to play through it but surgery would repair it before the tendon is severed completely.

Iupati, along with fellow guard Alex Boone and defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche, were ruled out of Sunday's game against the 49ers. He could return in eight weeks "at the best," Arians said referring to Iupati.

Iupati suffered the injury during training camp. He played in Week 1 against the Detroit Lions but has missed the last two games.

If Iupati is placed on IR the earliest he could return is the end of November.