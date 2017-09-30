Packers receiver Davante Adams catches a pass and keeps fighting for yards but is hit late and up high by Bears linebacker Danny Trevathan. Trevathan was flagged, and Adams was carted off. (0:30)

Chicago Bears linebacker Danny Trevathan has been suspended two games without pay by the NFL for a frightening hit Thursday night that sent Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams to the hospital.

The league announced the suspension Saturday, saying Trevathan violated Rule 12, Section 2, Article 6: "There shall be no unnecessary roughness. This shall include, but will not be limited to: (i) using any part of a player's helmet or facemask to butt, spear, or ram an opponent violently on unnecessarily."

Adams was taken off the field on a stretcher with about 4 minutes left in the third quarter Thursday after he was hit in the head during a tackle by Trevathan. The game was delayed for about five minutes while medical personnel tended to Adams. He gave a thumbs-up signal as he was wheeled off the field and was later hospitalized before being released Friday.

Trevathan was called for an unnecessary roughness penalty but was not ejected from the 35-14 Bears loss.

"I regret the level I hit him at," Trevathan said after the game. "But you got to understand I had momentum, and I was just trying to make a play."

The Packers were upset at the play after the game, taking issue with what they viewed as the linebacker celebrating.

"What we thought was f---ed up was that he was celebrating that play," Packers tight end Martellus Bennett said. "You get your ass kicked, you took a cheap shot, and you celebrate when a guy goes down. That's what really pissed us off."

Trevathan has the right to appeal. As the suspension stands, he is eligible to return to the Bears' active roster on Oct. 16.

Information from ESPN's Jeff Dickerson and Rob Demovsky and The Associated Press was used in this report.