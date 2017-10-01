The NFL debut of Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett will have to wait at least one more week.

Garrett, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 draft, is expected to miss Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals as he continues to recover from an ankle injury, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter. Garrett is officially listed as questionable on the Week 4 injury report.

Garrett was diagnosed with a high ankle sprain Sept. 7, one day after he was hurt during Cleveland's first full practice leading to its season opener. The injury occurred during a team drill when Garrett was engaged with an offensive lineman and a teammate fell against the side of his lower leg.

High ankle sprains sometimes sideline players for four to six weeks.

"We are going to be week-to-week," Browns coach Hue Jackson said at the time. "Let's see where we are week-to-week, and we will go from there."

The Browns are 0-3 heading into Sunday's game.