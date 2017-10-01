San Francisco 49ers running back Carlos Hyde, listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Arizona, expects to play against the Cardinals but will first test his injured hip pregame, sources told ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

Hyde was limited in practice this week and coach Kyle Shanahan said Friday that he was still dealing with some pain and would be a game-time decision.

Hyde injured an oblique muscle in a Week 3 loss to the Los Angeles Rams and missed most of the first quarter before returning in the second. He finished the game with 84 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries.

The 27-year-old running back has rushed for 253 yards on the season, with his two touchdowns coming in the loss to the Rams.