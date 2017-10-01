Biggest NFL injuries of Week 4

Here are the most significant NFL players who were injured in Week 4:

Thursday

Ty Montgomery, RB, Green Bay Packers: Montgomery left Thursday night's win over the Chicago Bears in the first quarter with a rib injury. Montgomery was off to a strong start with 28 yards on five carries in the first six plays from scrimmage. Initially it was reported that Montgomery had broken his ribs, but it is now believed the injury is not as serious, and Montgomery could play in Week 5, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers: A helmet-to-helmet hit knocked Adams out of Thursday's win over the Bears, and Adams was later taken to the hospital for monitoring. Adams was released from the hospital on Friday, and is now in the concussion protocol. Bears LB Danny Trevathan was suspended two games for the hit.