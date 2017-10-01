ARLINGTON, Texas -- Dallas Cowboys linebacker Sean Lee will not play Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams because of a hamstring strain, according to a source.

It is the first game Lee has missed because of injury since the 2015 season finale. He was held out of last year's season-ending game against the Philadelphia Eagles by the coaches. By missing Sunday's game, Lee has yet to play a full 16-game season since the Cowboys took him in the second round of the 2010 draft.

Lee, who was named an All Pro last season and has played in the last two Pro Bowls, is the Cowboys' second-leading tackler with the coaches crediting him with 29 stops in the first three games. He has three tackles for loss, a team high and one quarterback pressure.

Veteran Justin Durant is expected to replace Lee in the starting lineup. With Anthony Hitchens also expected to be inactive because of a knee injury, the Cowboys will dress just four linebackers. Fullback Keith Smith, who started his career as a linebacker, will be available in an emergency.

The Cowboys' offense will be down a starter as well with left guard Chaz Green out because of a hip injury. He was added to the injury report on Friday and was listed as questionable. Jonathan Cooper, who has been inactive the first three games, will replace Green.