Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase said "it's not time to panic" and there will be no change at quarterback after the team lost 20-0 to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

Veteran quarterback Jay Cutler will remain the starter despite Miami's first shutout loss since Dec. 22, 2013. With Cutler under center, the Dolphins (1-2) have scored just six points in their past two games -- both losses.

Cutler threw for 164 yards and an interception against the Saints. He also fumbled, but it was recovered by the Dolphins.

"It's not time to panic," Gase said. "We've been through way worse than this. So we want to figure out what's going on and then fix the problem. That's really the only thing we're concerned about."

Miami's offense is averaging just 8.3 points per game this season and has converted on just 2 of 20 third-down conversions the past two weeks.

The Dolphins signed Cutler to a one-year, $10 million contract in August after former starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill tore the ACL in his left knee during training camp. Cutler played under Gase when the pair was with the Chicago Bears in 2015.