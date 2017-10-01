BALTIMORE -- Antonio Brown's frustrations boiled over Sunday after the Pittsburgh Steelers receiver got wide-open but didn't get the ball early in the second quarter against the Ravens.

Brown swiftly beat the cornerback on a double move, but after quarterback Ben Roethlisberger threw an incomplete pass to Le'Veon Bell on third-and-4, Brown was seen flipping a Gatorade bucket on the sideline. When offensive coordinator Todd Haley tried to calm Brown down, the player shrugged him off.

Although Brown entered the game with a league-leading 354 receiving yards, Roethlisberger said during the week he needed to take the best play available instead of zeroing in on Brown.

To that, Brown said Friday he'll get open regardless.

"I'm always open for business," Brown said.

Roethlisberger targeted Brown on the next play, an incompletion.

Midway through the second quarter in Baltimore, Brown recorded three catches for 26 yards.