MINNEAPOLIS -- The Lions' linebacker depth took another hit Sunday when Paul Worrilow was injured in Detroit's 14-7 victory over the Vikings with a left knee injury.

Lions middle linebacker Paul Worrilow is helped off the field after injuring his left knee Sunday. He was ruled out for the rest of the game. AP Photo/Jim Mone

Worrilow injured the knee on Detroit's first defensive play of the game, a Dalvin Cook run. He was helped over to the sideline, examined on the training table and carted back to the locker room.

The fifth-year pro was playing because starting middle linebacker Jarrad Davis was inactive for the second straight week as he recovers from both a concussion and a neck injury. It's not clear which injury kept Davis out of the game.

With Worrilow sidelined, Detroit has had Tahir Whitehead, Nick Bellore and Steve Longa in three-linebacker packages.