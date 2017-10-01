MINNEAPOLIS -- The Lions' linebacker depth took another hit Sunday when Paul Worrilow was injured in Detroit's 14-7 victory over the Vikings with a left knee injury.
Worrilow injured the knee on Detroit's first defensive play of the game, a Dalvin Cook run. He was helped over to the sideline, examined on the training table and carted back to the locker room.
The fifth-year pro was playing because starting middle linebacker Jarrad Davis was inactive for the second straight week as he recovers from both a concussion and a neck injury. It's not clear which injury kept Davis out of the game.
With Worrilow sidelined, Detroit has had Tahir Whitehead, Nick Bellore and Steve Longa in three-linebacker packages.