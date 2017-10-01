ATLANTA -- Falcons starting wide receivers Julio Jones and Mohamed Sanu have been ruled out of Sunday's game against Buffalo.

Jones exited with a hip flexor injury, while Sanu hurt his hamstring.

Jones was injured in the second quarter. He appeared to try to lobby coach Dan Quinn to put him back into the game before exiting. He entered the contest already battling a back injury suffered in last week's win over the Detroit Lions.

Jones had three catches for 30 yards on four targets in the first quarter.

The Falcons also ruled out defensive lineman Jack Crawford with a biceps injury.