MINNEAPOLIS -- Vikings rookie running back Dalvin Cook went down with an apparent injury to his left knee in the third quarter of Minnesota's NFC North opener against the Detroit Lions and has been ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Cook took a handoff from Case Keenum up the middle of the field for a 10-yard gain before he reached and grabbed for his left knee, fumbling the ball. Detroit recovered the fumble at the Minnesota 29-yard line, scored on a 3-yard rushing touchdown by Ameer Abdullah five plays later, and successfully executed a two-point conversion to take a 14-7 lead.

Cook was tended to on the field by trainers before walking off on his own power back to the Vikings locker room with head team trainer Eric Sugarman.

The rookie running back notched the Vikings' only touchdown of the game in the second quarter on a 5-yard run in which he raced into the end zone untouched. Cook finished the game with 66 yards rushing and 8 yards receiving.