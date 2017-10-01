NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota left Sunday's game against the Texans with a hamstring injury.

He's questionable to return, although the Titans are losing by 40 points with less than 10 minutes left.

Matt Cassel entered the game for the Titans with the Texans leading 37-14 midway through the third quarter. It was the Titans' first offensive possession of the second half.

Mariota scored a rushing touchdown late in the second quarter, diving for the end zone as he outran a Texans defender. On his final possession of the half, Mariota threw his second interception to Andre Hal.

Mariota went 6-of-10 for 96 yards and two interceptions. He also had 39 rushing yards and two touchdowns on four carries.