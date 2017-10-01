FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - Cam Newton on Sunday became the first quarterback in NFL history to rush for 50 touchdowns.

The Carolina Panthers quarterback then celebrated by holding up his clenched fist, a sign of solidarity.

Newton scored on a 7-yard run in the fourth quarter to give the Panthers a 30-16 lead over New England. He already had three touchdown passes. Cam Newton raises his left fist in the end zone at Gillette Stadium on Sunday after scoring the 50th rushing touchdown of his career. Jim Rogash/Getty Images

The 50 rushing touchdowns are the second-most in the NFL since Newton was the first pick of the 2011 draft. Oakland's Marshawn Lynch is first with 52.

Newton said earlier in the week he wanted to join the rest of the NFL in its show of protest against the remarks and tweets of President Donald Trump.

"The message is unity for me, black, white, different minorities around America,'' Newton said on Wednesday. "That's my message. I want everybody to come together. We get nowhere separated. People feeling oppressed and people that are rich looking down on other people, you don't get nowhere with that. We all are created equal.

"We need to find some kind of way to come together to make the situation better. Because where we're going now, it's not healthy at all.''