GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Given a few extra days to ponder their own show of unity while considering the initial reasons for the protests started by former quarterback Colin Kaepernick, the San Francisco 49ers staged a unique demonstration before Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals.

During the national anthem, 30 players knelt in a row with their hands over their hearts, and the rest of their teammates and coaches stood in a row directly behind them. The standing players and coaches each had one hand over their hearts and the other on the shoulder of the player kneeling in front of them.

The 49ers said in a statement that they wanted to display their unity "in a new way" and with a demonstration of how they hope the country "can also come together by putting differences aside." AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

General manager John Lynch and CEO Jed York joined the team on the sideline and also stood with their hands over their hearts. Some Arizona fans in attendance booed as the Niners knelt.

Immediately after the anthem, the 49ers issued a statement said to be from the players, coaches, ownership and staff.

"At its purest level, football is a unifier of people from all walks of life, different socio-economic backgrounds, every corner of this country and around the world," the statement said. "As players, coaches, ownership and staff, we are privileged to work in an environment that is a tremendous example of how people can come together for a common goal. We not only put our differences aside, but we also use them to achieve that common goal by challenging each other to be better -- both in our professional and personal lives.

"For more than a year, members of our team have protested the oppression and social injustices still present in our society. While some may not have taken a knee or raised a fist, we have all shared the desire to influence positive change. Today, our team chose to publicly display our unity in a new way and, in turn, urge others do the same. Our demonstration is simply a representation of how we hope our country can also come together by putting differences aside and solving its problems.

"As the majority of us have done throughout our careers, we use our platform as members of a NFL team, and our right to freedom of expression, to speak up for those whose voice is not heard. It is important that we continue to emphasize that despite our different backgrounds and beliefs, we still love each other and are truly a brotherhood. Our gesture today was an intentional effort to demonstrate that. Make no mistake, we love this great country and have tremendous respect for our military and veterans who have sacrificed so much for our right to express ourselves freely. We passionately want what is best for this country and all its citizens.

"On behalf of the San Francisco 49ers organization, we urge our fellow citizens to embrace your differences, find strength in them, and come together for the good of all."

This was the Niners' first chance to demonstrate since President Donald Trump's comments about players participating in protests during the national anthem. Trump made his initial comments in Alabama the day after the 49ers played the Rams on Sept. 21, and he has continued to express similar sentiments via social media.

Early last week, Niners coach Kyle Shanahan spent time with the team's 12-player leadership council to begin considering options for their demonstration.

All week, multiple Niners players and Shanahan said they weren't sure what form that would take but that it would be something that would involve everyone. Safety Eric Reid, who was the first player to kneel alongside Kaepernick in protest of racial inequality last season, spent about 20 minutes discussing those issues and possible demonstrations on Wednesday.

"We're not going to force anybody to do anything that they don't want to do, and like I said, this topic, the anthem, is sensitive," Reid said at the time. "Some people have members of the military [in their families], and they still feel that it disrespects them, and that's OK. My family members have served in the armed forces, so we're not going to force anybody to do anything they don't want to do. But what we will do is be together as a team."

Entering Sunday's game, Reid had been the only 49ers player to kneel this season. He was among the players kneeling Sunday, a group that included linebacker NaVorro Bowman, running back Carlos Hyde and defensive lineman Arik Armstead.

Shanahan said Friday that the Niners' goal was to find a way to show support for "everyone" in the country.

"I think it's a little bit different situation for us," Shanahan said. "I think everyone in the league got their opportunity to show what they wanted to show last Sunday. Our players haven't, so we definitely want to give them that opportunity."