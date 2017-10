TAMPA BAY, Fla. -- New York Giants defensive end Olivier Vernon left Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with an ankle injury.

Vernon came into the game questionable with the injury. He tried to play through it before coming up hobbling late in the first half while attempting to rush the passer.

Vernon entered the game leading the Giants with 2.0 sacks. The veteran has never missed a game in his four-plus professional seasons.