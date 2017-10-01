Derek Carr leaves to the locker room with an apparent back injury after taking a knee to the back during a sack in the third quarter. (0:42)

DENVER -- Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr suffered back spasms after a sack late in the third quarter and was knocked from Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos. Carr didn't return as the Raiders dropped a 16-10 decision.

"It's something that should be cleaned up quickly," Raiders coach Jack Del Rio said of Carr's injury.

After being twisted down awkwardly by Adam Gotsis, Carr grabbed at his lower back and stayed prone on the ground. After several minutes, he was helped up and walked slowly off the field. After being examined in the blue pop-up tent on the Raiders' sideline, he walked back to the locker room.

EJ Manuel replaced Carr, who was 10-for-18 passing for 143 yards, including a 64-yard TD pass to Johnny Holton.

Carr suffered a broken right fibula in Week 16 last season and made a full recovery by training camp. He signed what was then the richest contract in league history, for $125 million over five years, in June.