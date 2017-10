SEATTLE -- Indianapolis Colts starting center Deyshawn Bond left Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks with a knee injury.

Bond, the undrafted rookie out of Cincinnati, suffered the injury on the second play of the game. He immediately signaled for help as he remained on the ground.

Bond had to be taken off the field on a cart and was replaced by Adam Redmond at center.

Ryan Kelly, the team's normal starter, has been out since the preseason with a foot injury.