SEATTLE -- The Seattle Seahawks are down two defensive starters in their Sunday night game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Cornerback Jeremy Lane injured his hip on the opening series and then defensive end Cliff Avril left with a neck injury later in the first half. Both have been ruled out.

Lane's absence forced rookie Shaquill Griffin to take over as the starter on the right side opposite Richard Sherman and it pressed Justin Coleman into the No. 3 cornerback role. Coleman, acquired in a trade with the New England Patriots before the season, jumped an out route and returned an interception 28 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter. Griffin allowed an 18-yard touchdown to Donte Moncrief in the second quarter.

It's the second time this season that an early exit by Lane has forced the Seahawks' secondary to adjust. He was ejected in the first quarter of Seattle's opener after officials deemed that he threw a punch.