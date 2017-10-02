Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones is not expected to miss any playing time despite the hip flexor injury that knocked him out of Sunday's game, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Editor's Picks Injuries in Falcons' loss a reminder of what they'll have to overcome Matt Ryan was off, and the Bills boast a good defense, but injuries to Julio Jones, Mohamed Sanu and Jack Crawford certainly didn't help Atlanta.

The Falcons have a bye next week and will host the Miami Dolphins in Week 6.

Jones was injured in the second quarter of the Falcons' 23-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills. He appeared to try to lobby coach Dan Quinn to put him back into the game before exiting. Jones entered the contest already battling a back injury suffered in last week's victory over the Detroit Lions.

Quinn said afterward that Jones "definitely" wanted to get back in the game after suffering the injury but did not have his usual explosiveness, which is why he was held out.

"He had trouble just exploding, and if he can't be him, that's a unique thing for him," Quinn said. "The speed, the explosiveness -- so when he wasn't able to do that, that's when we had to pull him. He definitely wanted to go."

The Falcons fear that defensive lineman Jack Crawford suffered a torn biceps injury, a source told Schefter. Crawford had an MRI scheduled for Monday morning.

Information from ESPN's Vaughn McClure was used in this report.