ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Buffalo Bills wide receiver Jordan Matthews and linebacker Ramon Humber will both undergo surgery for thumb injuries and are both out indefinitely, coach Sean McDermott said Monday.

Matthews and Humber were both injured during Sunday's 23-17 victory over the Atlanta Falcons. Humber briefly returned to the game before he was replaced for the remainder of the contest by rookie linebacker Matt Milano. A fifth-round pick from Boston College, Milano is expected to start in Humber's place next Sunday against Cincinnati, McDermott said Monday.

The Bills are still evaluating their options at wide receiver to replace Matthews, who ranks third on the Bills this season in catches (10) and receiving yards (162), behind tight end Charles Clay and running back LeSean McCoy.

Without Matthews, Rookie Zay Jones is now the Bills' top healthy receiver. Jones has four catches on 14 targets this season for 57 yards. The Bills are expected to start seventh-year wideout Andre Holmes opposite Jones this Sunday. The team can also choose to activate Walter Powell to help at the position after Powell completed a four-game NFL suspension for performance-enhancing drugs.

McDermott said Monday that he and general manager Brandon Beane have yet to discuss the possibility of asking Anquan Boldin, who retired in August after two weeks with the team, to return to play.

Safety Colt Anderson, who contributes mostly on special teams, will have forearm surgery after being injured Sunday, McDermott said.